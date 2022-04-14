NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls out Black Lives Matter after spate of shootings: 'We can't be hypocrites'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called out Black Lives Matter after a series of shootings that left Black victims dead on Wednesday.

Adams spoke following a string of shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn that left three people dead and 13 others injured, in a NY1 interview.

"Where are all those who stated ‘Black Lives Matter?’" Adams asked. "Do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx, in Brooklyn. The victims were Black."

"The lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter. We can’t be hypocrites," he added.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ANNOUNCES JUNETEENTH AS A PAID CITY HOLIDAY

Police recorded six shootings over the space of six hours late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, killing a 23-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 22, according to the New York Post.

Adams' statement comes days after a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left nearly 30 people injured, though there have been no reported fatalities.

While the perpetrator initially escaped the scene, he was apprehended following a massive manhunt from New York law enforcement.

GOOD WILL FOR MAYOR ERIC ADAMS FADING AS NEW YORKERS FEAR WOKE EMPTY SUIT

Police took suspect Frank James into custody on Wednesday. James, a Black man, had posted multiple rants on social media railing against White people and threatening violence.

James has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.