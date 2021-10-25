NYC climate protesters shut down Manhattan highways during rush hour, demand Biden save planet

Climate protesters blocked portions of Manhattan’s two major highways during rush hour Monday morning in an effort to pressure President Biden to keep aggressive climate change provisions in his Build Back Better agenda.

The left-wing Sunrise Movement said on Twitter that 33 of its members were arrested during the protest, in which activists were "demanding Biden save the climate provisions in BBB / the whole planet."

The NYPD advised drivers at 8:43 a.m. that the southbound West Side Highway was blocked at West 34th Street, and it was reopened by 9:54 a.m., Patch.com reported.

The FDR, on the other side of Manhattan, simultaneously had all northbound lanes blocked at Houston Street and was reopened before 10:45 a.m.

Other groups involved in the demonstration included Extinction Rebellion and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, the Sunrise Movement said.

President Biden arrived in New Jersey Monday morning to support incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy ahead of the gubernatorial election and tout his infrastructure plan and the multitrillion dollar spending bill, which is still being debated among Democrats.