Media hypes climate disaster if Build Back Better plan fails: 'Civilizational' stakes

Anchors, pundits, and columnists are warning global catastrophe should President Biden’s Build Back Better plan fails to get passed in Congress.

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes responded to political commentator Liam Donavan’s tweet regarding Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., refusal to allow a carbon tax in the spending bill.

"Put differently, they're running out of options to keep the climate hawks from losing their minds (and running out of time to have anything to tout in Glasgow.)" Donavan tweeted.

"Liam, I hate to break it to you but there are actual stakes here. Civilizational ones," Hayes responded.

Hayes later reiterated his point on Twitter writing that climate issues involve the "fate of all humanity."

"The default position of nearly all coverage of this stuff is that climate is an issue that some group of activists are worked up about. But it's literally about the fate of all humanity. Everything about everyone's lives everywhere will be shaped by it," Hayes tweeted.

This response is the latest backlash against Manchin after he criticized the $3.5 trillion plan backed by the Biden administration and progressive Democrats, putting the legislation in jeopardy.

Hayes wasn’t alone, however, in calling out Manchin for supposedly dooming the planet by rejecting a climate plan. On CNN’s "New Day," failed Democratic congressional candidate Nina Turner warned that Manchin’s behavior could lead to "the implosion of Mother Earth."

"People are literally losing their lives and livelihoods while people play games....West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the United States of America. And you have a senator who is set for the rest of his natural life, and so are his children, and his children’s children. And he want to negotiate away? Senator Manchin, what do you want to negotiate away? Is it child care? Is it the implosion of Mother Earth?"" Turner said.

MSNBC published an opinion piece that similarly attacked Manchin for his opposition to the climate plan. Columnist Hayes Brown explained on Tuesday that "Joe Manchin is wrecking the Senate climate change bill."

"One person should not be able to stand against the vast majority of Americans in condemning future generations to a quickening societal collapse," Brown wrote.

Although, this isn't the first time Manchin has been accused by reporters of destroying the planet.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stone published a piece titled "Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet." In September, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell also warned about weather disasters that should come if politicians like Manchin "do nothing."

"If this summer and the wildfires, the floods, the hurricanes -- if this summer didn't bring it all home to Americans and American politicians, I don't know what could have because it has just been so tragic for so many people. And the billions we are spending on rescuing and trying to restore and rebuild after each of these storms is, you know, dwarfed by what it would be if we do nothing," Mitchell said.