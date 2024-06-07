Expand / Collapse search
Trump Trial

NY v. Trump: Judge reveals Facebook post implying juror discussed guilty verdict with family ahead of time

Trump was found guilty on all counts

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
The judge presiding over former President Trump’s New York criminal trial notified his defense team on Friday of a comment on the court's public Facebook page that implies one of the jurors discussed the guilty verdict ahead of time.

Fox News obtained the letter Judge Juan Merchan shared with Trump defense attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors. 

Judge Juan Merchan imposed over Donald Trump

Judge Juan Merchan imposed over Donald Trump (AP)

TRUMP ATTORNEYS REQUEST MERCHAN LIFT GAG ORDER AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, FOLLOWING END OF TRIAL

"'Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System's public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention. In the comment, the user, ‘Michael Anderson,’ states:

"’My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted! Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!’"

TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

The comment was posted on May 29 "regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding." 

The profile for "Michael Anderson" has little publicly available information, but the user identifies himself as a "Transabled & professional sh-- poster."

TRUMP SAYS GUILTY VERDICT IS A 'SCAR' ON NEW YORK JUSTICE SYSTEM, VOWS TO 'KEEP FIGHTING'

A Trump campaign official told Fox News Digital they are "investigating the matter." 

Al Baker, state OCA spokesperson, said Friday that "as appropriate, the Court informed the parties once it learned of this online content."

The post came a day before Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump had pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

The six-week-long trial stemmed from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

