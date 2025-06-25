NY lawmakers call on Hochul to aid Jews stranded in Israel after DeSantis facilitates rescue flights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Senate Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to help Jewish New Yorkers potentially stranded in Israel amid the Iran conflict, pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to fly residents home to Tampa.

State Sen. Bill Weber, R-Suffern, whose district is home to one of the largest Jewish populations outside New York City, said many of his constituents are still stranded in Israel due to a lack of available flights.

"Florida figured out a way to get their residents back. There is no reason New York State can't do the same," Weber said, as DeSantis facilitated flights from Cyprus to rescue Jewish Americans who were able to flee on a repurposed cruise ship from Ashdod.

"With the news of a cease-fire and safe flying now possible, there is no reason to delay. Let's do this together, Governor," Weber said.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara Falls, added that assistance to New Yorkers currently unable to return home is "paramount."

"Governor Hochul must take action to provide safe transport for our fellow New Yorkers amidst the escalating conflict with Iran," he said.

Ortt and Senate Antisemitism Working Group Chairman Jack Martins, R-Nassau, led a separate letter to Hochul demanding she take action and praising DeSantis for his own efforts.

"New York’s connection to Israel is unmatched, and so is our responsibility," the letter read.

"Our state should lead in standing with Israel, supporting Jewish communities under threat, and providing urgent help to New Yorkers caught in harm’s way."

"With Israeli airspace currently closed and the dangerous and uncertain situation on the ground, we urge Governor Hochul to act immediately to bring home all New Yorkers currently in harm's way," Martins said.

"Our commitment to their safety reflects our shared values of unity and resolve that define us as New Yorkers."

"The time to act is now," added Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, R-Nassau.

New York City has the largest Jewish population of any municipality outside Israel, and New York State is home to the most Jews of any state – with their numbers surpassing that of the entire city of Philadelphia.

The letter came the same day that State Assemb. Zohran Mamdani, D-Astoria, upset former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to win the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.

Mamdani has been accused of antisemitism, and has threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for violations of international law if he sets foot in Manhattan.

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Muslim immigrant, said last week that "it pains me to be called an antisemite," and lamented to reporters about multiple Islamophobic messages he has received.

When White House adviser Stephen Miller warned Wednesday that Mamdani’s win is the result "fail[ing] to control migration," Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., called him a "racist f---" and told him to go to Germany.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul for response but did not receive one by press time.