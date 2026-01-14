Number of House Democrats backing Noem impeachment tops 60

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The number of House Democrats backing articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has climbed past more than five dozen members.

Rep. Robin Kelly's, D-Ill., office told Fox News Digital Wednesday that 67 co-sponsors have signed on to the bill.

Axios first reported the co-sponsor count on Tuesday.

Kelly announced her intent to impeach Noem last week following an encounter in which an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.

The congresswoman’s office said Kelly is seeking to initiate three articles of impeachment against the DHS secretary for allegedly obstructing Congress, violating public trust and self-dealing for using her office for personal gain.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital of the impeachment push: "How silly during a serious time. As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district. We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem."

Kelly said on the House floor Tuesday that Noem "needs to be held accountable for terrorizing our communities."

"Operation Midway Blitz has torn apart the Chicago land area. President Trump declared war on Chicago and then he brought violence and destruction to our city and suburbs in the form of immigration enforcement," she added.

Noem dismissed the impeachment push, telling "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo that she would continue doing her job.

"President Trump promised the American people that he would make America safe again, that we would be out there enforcing the laws and that we would apply them equally, that nobody was above the law and that we were going to start putting American citizens first," she said. "So, criminal, illegal aliens in this country are going to be brought to justice under his administration."