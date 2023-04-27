Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bills
Published

North Dakota legislature approves bill allowing teachers to ignore students' preferred pronouns

The North Dakota bill would also require teachers to tell a student's parent or guardian if he or she identifies as transgender

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Missouri school district wants 'they/them' pronouns used in math class Video

Missouri school district wants 'they/them' pronouns used in math class

Teacher Daniel Buck responds to a St. Louis-area school district calling for equity and inclusion by implementing them/them pronouns in math classes.

A North Dakota bill advanced to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum would allow public school teachers and employees of government entities to ignore the preferred pronouns of their transgender students and colleagues.

Senate lawmakers passed the bill 40-6 without debate on Thursday – two days after the House pushed the bill through with a 68-22 vote. Both chambers passed the legislation with a veto-proof majority, which means it could become law without Burgum's approval.

The bill further prohibits transgender public school students from using the bathroom of their choice unless they have approval from a parent or legal guardian. 

In addition to the bathroom ban, teachers would also be required to tell a student's parent or guardian if the student identifies as transgender.

NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR VETOES BILL REQUIRING LIBRARIANS TO SCREEN SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MATERIAL FROM KIDS

Student wears trans flag at school

A student wears a trans flag during an assembly at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School in Toronto on April 13, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Karen Rohr, who supports the bill, said it includes language the governor has said "he would have no objections to signing," according to The Associated Press. She added that the legislation is "also consistent with the governor’s statement that parents should be involved when these situations arise."

Republican Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck said she opposes the bill because it doesn't go far enough, adding that private schools receiving state and federal funding should be included in the measure too.

"I have a real concern that this is only targeted at public schools," she said.

Though Burgum has signed several bills restricting transgender rights into law in recent weeks, his signature is not needed for this one to go into effect – though if he does sign it, it will become law immediately.

The bill could also become law if it sits at the governor's desk for three days with no signature. If Burgum decides to veto the bill, House and Senate lawmakers would likely override it and then the bill would become law.

NORTH DAKOTA HOUSE PASSES BILL BANNING VIRTUALLY ALL ABORTIONS AFTER 6 WEEKS

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a press conference. (Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

Legislation signed in to North Dakota law earlier this month prohibits transgender children and adults from accessing bathrooms, locker rooms or showers in dormitories of state-run colleges and correctional facilities that don't align with their biological sex.

Another bill makes it a crime to provide minors with healthcare based on their gender identities.

A third one bars transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in grade school and college.

School Choice North Dakota

The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign in Bismarck, North Dakota. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burgum did veto a similar bill in March that would have allowed teachers and government entities to ignore personal pronouns. The Senate voted to override his veto, but the House decided to let the veto stand.

The current bill was drafted by the Senate days later by adding the bit about ignoring pronouns into a legislation regulating bathroom access in schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics