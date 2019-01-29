North Carolina GOP blasts Dem governor's 'folksy facade' after news of New York campaign kickoff

North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper raised a few eyebrows this week for reportedly scheduling a “re-election kickoff” event in a private New York City home rather than in his home state.

“I hope you’ll join us in the Governor’s re-election kickoff event on Thursday,” reads an email that went out to Cooper’s supporters on Monday.

The email promises “cocktails and conversation with Governor Roy Cooper.” It will reportedly take place in the home of Nik Mittal, a prominent investment fund manager, and fellow alum of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Local media got wind of the scheduled event after the email was circulated by the North Carolina Republican Party. Robin Hayes, the party’s chairman, regarded the news as an unveiling of the governor’s supposedly true nature.

“By announcing his re-election campaign for governor of North Carolina in New York City, that tells voters all they need to know about Roy Cooper,” Hayes said. “Behind that folksy facade is a big-city liberal Democrat ready to bring failed tax-and-spend policies to (North Carolina) to please his wealthy Wall Street donors.”

Morgan Jackson, Cooper’s campaign manager, did not respond to a request for comment from the News & Observer of Raleigh. The paper reported that Cooper’s campaign has the “kickoff” description in past fundraising events, including another fundraiser in Raleigh last year.

Cooper, who succeeded GOP Gov. Pat McCrory in January 2017, made headlines within his first month in office after he raised his Cabinet members’ salaries – some by as much as 11 percent.