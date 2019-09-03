North Carolina judges throw out districts drawn for GOP advantage

Just over a month after the Supreme Court effectively punted the partisan fight over gerrymandering to state courts, a North Carolina trial court has rejected state legislative district maps, saying lawmakers took extreme advantage to help elect a maximum number of Republicans.

The three-judge panel of state judges ruled Tuesday that courts can step in to decide when partisan advantage goes so far that it diminishes democracy.

"The court declares that the 2017 House and Senate plans are unconstitutional and invalid because there is no reasonable doubt each plan violates the rights of plaintiffs and other Democratic voters under the North Carolina Constitution's Equal Protection Clause ... the Free Elections Clause ... and the Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Assembly Clauses," the judges wrote.

Republicans argued there's no clear way for judges to know what kinds of redistricting are unacceptable. Democrats and their allies said the districts were so gerrymandered they unconstitutionally insulated politicians from changing voting behavior.

The court said it would "afford the General Assembly two weeks from the date of this order, namely through Sept. 18, 2019, to enact remedial maps for the House and Senate legislative districts for the 2020 election."

The criteria for drawing the new districts, the judges said, should include contiguity ("Legislative districts shall be comprised of contiguous territory. Contiguity by water is sufficient."); "Equal Population"; "County Groupings and Traversals"; "Compactness"; "Fewer Split Precincts"; "Municipal Boundaries"; "Incumbency Protections" (so that incumbents are not unduly positioned in the "same election district"); and "Election Data" ("Partisan considerations and election results data shall not be used in the drawing" of districts).

Using 2010 federal census data, the judges said, districts should "comply with the +/- 5 percent population deviation standard" from district to district, as established under previous North Carolina case law.

Common Cause and other plaintiffs had asked the court to order half the House districts and 21 of 50 Senate maps redrawn quickly.

An appeal is expected and the outcome could be months away. The state Supreme Court's composition is 6-1 in favor of Democrats.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, said federal judges have no role in policing partisan redistricting, effectively removing the courts from the process and leaving controversial congressional maps in North Carolina and Maryland in place.

The opinion on gerrymandering, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, stated that federal courts do not have jurisdiction to rule on political questions such as this. It is up to lawmakers to deal with such issues, the court said.

The Supreme Court ruling left the door open for state courts to rule on issues that come up with state rules.

Redistricting fights have rocked the country in recent weeks. In August, the Michigan Republican Party sued to block the formation of a commission to draw congressional and legislative lines in 2021, saying the voter-approved change is unconstitutional because there will be no reliable way to verify the panel's political makeup.

The federal lawsuit, the second filed by Republicans in less than a month, seeks an injunction against Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, whose office is implementing the law.

Others joining the newest challenge include GOP chairwoman Laura Cox, former Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land and state Rep. Hank Vaupel.

The suit alleges that the law "can, and likely will, result in a situation where those who do not represent (the party's) interests are selected as Republican commissioners and, by implication, standard-bearers of the political party." It says that other states with an independent redistricting panel are different because they have party registration or the political parties are involved in determining their representatives on the commission.

Congressional districts will eventually be redrawn, following the results of the 2020 census, which itself is the subject of another high-profile case centered on whether the Trump administration can include a question that asks whether people are U.S. citizens.

