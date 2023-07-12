North Carolina Democratic Sen. Mike Woodard to run for mayor of Durham

North Carolina state Sen. Mike Woodard filed Wednesday to be a candidate for mayor of Durham this fall.

Woodard, a Democrat who has served in the General Assembly since 2013, previously served on the Durham City Council for several years. First-term Mayor Elaine O'Neal announced last month she was not seeking reelection.

At least three candidates have formally joined the race since filing began last week. The top two vote-getters during Durham's nonpartisan mayor primary in October advance to the general election in November.

Woodard, 64, said he plans to continue serving in the Senate during the campaign. He would step down if he was elected mayor. Woodard could remain in the Senate if he lost, since his two-year Senate term runs through the end of 2024.

Woodard told news outlets this week that he had heard from dozens of Durham community members and leaders asking him to run.

"Durham’s got a lot of great opportunities in next few years, and some challenges," Woodard said. "I’ve always liked local government."

Other candidates who have filed with the Durham County elections board are community activist Charlitta Burruss and Sylvester Williams. Both have run unsuccessfully for the job in the past.