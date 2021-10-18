Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

North Carolina Democrat Rep. David Price to retire ahead of 2022 midterms

Democrats are expected to have trouble holding the House in 2022

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Democrat Rep. David Price of North Carolina is set to retire, a spokesperson for his office confirmed to Fox News on Monday. 

"It is a dream come true to be in this position and I've never lost that sense of amazement," Price told WRAL about his years working as a congressman in the U.S. Capitol. 

Price is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and is the chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. 

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., answers questions during a town hall meeting at Broughton High School on March 13, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Price announced Monday that he will retire from Congress.  (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., answers questions during a town hall meeting at Broughton High School on March 13, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Price announced Monday that he will retire from Congress.  (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

The veteran congressman has been in Congress for decades and easily beat his GOP challengers in recent years, signaling that his seat is likely to remain blue despite his retirement. Still, without his guaranteed presence, Democrats' slim majority in the House becomes increasingly fragile.

Outlets including Politico are also reporting that Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., will announce his retirement Monday afternoon. Doyle's office neither confirmed nor denied reports that he will not seek reelection, but confirmed the congressman will make an announcement at 1 p.m.

