Airlines

Search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume after more than a decade

Ocean Infinity begins 55-day deep-sea search in southern Indian Ocean starting Dec. 30.

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Modern Aviation Mystery: US-based firm says new tech could locate Malaysia Airlines flight 370 Video

Modern Aviation Mystery: US-based firm says new tech could locate Malaysia Airlines flight 370

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has more on a new search proposal after flight 370 disappeared 10 years ago on 'Special Report.'

The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will resume on Dec. 30, the country’s transport ministry announced Wednesday, more than a decade after the airplane’s mysterious disappearance over the Indian Ocean.

The Malaysian government said that Texas-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity is set to begin a 55-day targeted deep-sea search for the missing aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean by the end of the month, according to the Associated Press.

On March 8, 2014, the Boeing 777 took off from Kuala Lumpur heading toward Beijing, when it disappeared around 90 seconds after leaving Malaysian airspace, vanishing along with all 239 passengers in what has become one of aviation’s greatest unsolved mysteries.

Satellite data revealed the plane deviated from its flight path and went south towards the far-southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

Malaysia Missing-Plane

Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, March 22, 2014.  (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

According to a statement from Malaysia’s Transport Ministry, as reported by AP, Ocean Infinity will hunt in targeted areas believed to have the highest likelihood of finding the missing aircraft.

"The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia’s commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy," the transport ministry stated.

The announcement comes after Malaysia’s government gave final approval in March for Ocean Infinity to start the search, after agreeing to a "no-find, no fee" contract that rewards the company $70 million only if wreckage is discovered within the 5,800-square-mile site.

Submersible equipment at the Ocean Infinity factory

Submersible equipment at the Ocean Infinity Group Ltd. factory in Southampton, U.K., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Ocean Infinity will begin a 55-day targeted deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in the southern Indian Ocean on Dec. 30.  (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Previously, debris was found washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands, but a multinational search failed to discover clues to MH370’s location.

Ocean Infinity also conducted a private search in 2018 that failed to unearth any, but CEO Oliver Plunkett reportedly said earlier this year that his company had since improved its technology.

A French Gendarme takes a picture of debris gathered by members of local ecological associations and volunteers on August 11, 2015 in the eastern part of Sainte-Suzanne, on France's Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, during search operations for the missing MH370 flight conducted by French army forces and local associations. The hunt the missing MH370 resumes on Dec. 30.

A French Gendarme takes a picture of debris gathered by members of local ecological associations and volunteers on August 11, 2015 in the eastern part of Sainte-Suzanne, on France's Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, during search operations for the missing MH370 flight conducted by French army forces and local associations. The hunt the missing MH370 resumes on Dec. 30. (RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ocean Infinity for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

