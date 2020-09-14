Nonpartisan initiative seeks to channel the power of art to encourage voter participation

Vote.org has started a nonpartisan initiative to encourage voter participation in America with original posters from 60 art stars.

The “Plan Your Vote” website created a digital library of voting advocacy visuals for citizens to download for free and circulate.

“Voters this year face numerous barriers to participation, and widespread misinformation,” said the organization’s executive director, Christine Messineo, in a statement. “Communicating critical information about how to register to vote has become increasingly difficult, buried in advertising and electioneering and everything else online.”

The political quandary in America is why those who can vote choose too often not to cast a ballot.

According to the Knight Foundation, nearly 100 million eligible voters in the U.S. did not cast a ballot for president in 2016 — representing 43% of the eligible voting-age population.

Who does or doesn’t vote matters.

Four candidates in history have won a majority of the popular vote only to be denied the presidency by the Electoral College.

In 2016, for instance, Democrat Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump in the presidential election, after racking up more lopsided wins in big states like New York and California. But she lost the presidency due to Trump’s winning margin in the Electoral College, which came after he pulled out narrow victories in lesser populated Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

The artists involved include Kamrooz Aram, Sanford Biggers, Leidy Churchman, Guerrilla Girls, Jenny Holzer, Elka Krajewska, Caitlin Keogh, Julie Mehretu, Kambui Olujimi, and Wangechi Mutu.

“It is an honor to be working with an amazingly talented group of artists, as well as museums, arts organizations and institutional nonprofits, to help tell the story of what it means to vote, and why it is so important to have your voice heard,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said. “If we lower the barriers to political engagement and turn more people out to vote, together, we can paint a more representative democracy.”