Noem reports Mamdani, DHS talks have 'not been productive,' says NYC mayor 'chose to stand with illegals'

Talks involving New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the NYPD and the Department of Homeland Security are allegedly not going well.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters on Thursday that while Mamdani and President Donald Trump had a "productive conversation," the same could not be said for the mayor's interactions with the Department of Homeland Security.

"We're hoping the mayor will work with us to get these criminal elements, and especially gang members and terrorist organizations, out of New York City," Noem said during a news conference on Thursday. "I know he and the president had a productive conversation. You know, our communication at the Department of Homeland Security has not been productive, with the mayor's office or with the NYPD, but we want to continue those conversations so we can work together on success."

Following a fatal ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis, Mamdani accused the officer of committing murder, while the administration has said the incident was a case of self-defense.

While the shooting took place multiple states away, it sparked anti-ICE protests in New York City.

"This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis — only the latest horror in a year full of cruelty," Mamdani wrote from his official mayoral X account. "As ICE attacks our neighbors across America, it is an attack on us all. New York stands with immigrants today, and every day that follows."

Fox News' Bryan Llenas asked Noem about Mamdani's comments and remarks made by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who said the Trump administration was doing "the devil's work," as well as statements made by other Democrats following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

"I would say those comments are why we're standing where we are today. That kind of language and that kind of provocative of talk, inciting people to take action and perpetuate violence in some cases, is unacceptable and especially of elected leaders," Noem said. "We have a responsibility to state the facts, to go out and enforce the law. Your mayor just said in that statement that he was going to stand with illegal people who have broken our law before."

Noem accused Mamdani of choosing "to stand with illegals instead of those individuals who just want the chance to raise their families in New York City and have a part of the American dream."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani and Williams' offices for comment.