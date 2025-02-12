No longer taken advantage of: Trump signs order prioritizing ‘unified’ US foreign policy front

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday reinforcing a "unified" voice for U.S. foreign policy that prioritizes his "America First" agenda.

The executive order emphasizes the State Department’s responsibility to uphold the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities, and that the agency has the proper channels to ensure that "officers and employees faithfully implement the President's policies," according to a White House fact sheet.

Additionally, the executive order instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to execute reforms to recruitment, evaluation, performance and retention standards to ensure that the State Department employs the most qualified individuals to represent the U.S., according to the fact sheet.

Likewise, Rubio has the authority under the order to update the Foreign Affairs Manual or other procedural documents pertaining to foreign service.

"President Trump is committed to safeguarding the integrity of U.S. foreign policy by ensuring that America's interests are prioritized through a unified diplomatic voice, with related personnel held accountable to the President's vision," the White House said in the fact sheet.

"No longer will America be taken advantage of by foreign nations or by rogue actors who undermine our sovereignty or security," the White House said.

The executive order expands upon Trump’s America First policy directive that he signed after his inauguration, which states that "the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests."

The Trump administration has put forward some bold foreign policy proposals during his second term, including unveiling an effort to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development, a group that works to deliver aid to impoverished countries and development assistance.

Rubio, now acting director of the independent agency, said Feb. 3 that USAID is not "functioning" and that the organization isn’t a "global charity."

"It needs to be aligned with the national interest of the U.S.," Rubio said. "They're not a global charity, these are taxpayer dollars. People are asking simple questions. What are they doing with the money? We are spending taxpayers’ money. We owe the taxpayers assurances that it furthers our national interest."

Likewise, Trump also announced plans on Feb. 4 to "take over" the Gaza Strip in a "long-term ownership position" to deliver stability to the region during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal prompted swift backlash from Arab countries, including Jordan, and Egypt announced plans on Sunday for an emergency Arab Summit to discuss "new and dangerous developments" regarding the resettling of Palestinians on Feb. 27.

Trump met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday, who said he would wait for the Egyptians to take the lead on a proposal moving forward as they negotiate with the U.S. on plans to take over Gaza. However, Abdullah did reveal plans to accept 2,000 sick Palestinian children to Jordan.

"I think let's wait until the Egyptians can come and present it to the president and not get ahead of us," Abdullah said.