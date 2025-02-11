Trump meets with Jordan’s king amid tense talks about resettling Palestinians

President Donald Trump welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday, a visit that comes amid contentious discussions between the U.S. and Arab nations about relocating Palestinian refugees to Jordan and other neighboring Arab countries to rebuild Gaza.

Trump unveiled plans on Feb. 4 that the U.S. would seek to "take over" the Gaza Strip in a "long-term ownership position" to deliver stability to the region during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Trump’s proposal prompted swift backlash from Arab countries, including Jordan, and Egypt announced plans on Sunday for an emergency Arab Summit to discuss "new and dangerous developments" regarding the resettling of Palestinians on Feb. 27.

Trump doubled down on his plans though in an interview that aired Monday with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier and said that he expects Abdullah ultimately will choose to let in Palestinians.

"I do think he’ll take, and I think other countries will take also," Trump told Baier. "They have good hearts."

However, Trump also issued a warning that withholding aid to Jordan could happen should Jordan refuse to take in Palestinian refugees. The U.S. distributed nearly $1.7 billion in foreign aid to Jordan in fiscal year 2023, according to the State Department.

"Yeah, maybe, sure why not," Trump said when asked. "If they don’t, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes."

Trump welcomed Netanyahu to the White House on Feb. 4 and disclosed his plans to turn Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site," Trump told reporters.

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said. "Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

He also said "all" Palestinians would be removed from Gaza under his plan, although White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next day their removal would be "temporary" during the rebuilding process.

Even so, Trump told Fox News on Monday that Palestinians would not return to Gaza under his plan.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill shared mixed reactions to the plan.

"I’m speechless, that’s insane," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told Jewish Insider on Feb. 4.

However, Sen. Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., did not appear fazed by the remarks.

"I think he wants to bring a more peaceful, secure Middle East and put some ideas out there," Thune told reporters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.