Ron DeSantis
No holiday for DeSantis, Pence, Scott and other Republican presidential candidates this July 4th

More than half of the GOP presidential candidates marching in July 4th parades in Iowa, New Hampshire, the first two voting states in the nominating calendar

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
It’s a July 4th tradition every four years in Iowa and New Hampshire – White House hopefuls marching in Independence Day parades in the year before the presidential caucuses and primaries.

Iowa and New Hampshire have led off both major parties' presidential nominating calendars for half a century, and while the Democrats are upending their schedule, the two states will once again kick off the GOP lineup in 2024.

And on Tuesday, five Republican presidential candidates are marching in parades in New Hampshire, with three more in Iowa.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, ex-CIA spy and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson are marching in parades in Amherst, Wolfeboro and Merrimack, New Hampshire. DeSantis was seen marching the entire route of the parade and was met with a lot of cheers – but some jeers as well.

Former Vice President Mike Pence marched in the Urbandale, Iowa, Independence Day parade, with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former nationally syndicated radio host and 2021 California gubernatorial recall election candidate Larry Elder marching in Clear Lake, Iowa. Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, Florida, is also in Iowa, taking part in July 4th festivities in Cedar Rapids.

Here are some sights from today as the presidential campaign trail and the parade routes intersected.

  • Ron DeSantis greets supporters
    Image 1 of 9

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks alongside supporters while marching in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis
    Image 2 of 9

    Gov. Ron DeSantis was seen marching the entire parade route in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with his wife and son
    Image 3 of 9

    Gov. Ron DeSantis waves while walking alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, and son, Mason, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Casey DeSantis waves
    Image 4 of 9

    Casey DeSantis, and son, Mason, walk with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis greets supporters
    Image 5 of 9

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is surrounded by supporters in Wolfeboro on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis takes pics
    Image 6 of 9

    Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a photo with supporters in Wolfeboro on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • DeSantis chats with supporters
    Image 7 of 9

    Gov. Ron DeSantis chats with supporters in Wolfeboro on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis walks alongside supporters
    Image 8 of 9

    Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis walks alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, and son, Mason,  while marching in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

  • Ron DeSantis greets supporters before an Independence Day parade.
    Image 9 of 9

    Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis greets supporters ahead of marching in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.  (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

