NM Gov. Lujan Grisham positive for COVID, skipped Thanksgiving festivities
New Mexico's Democratic governor previously tested positive about 3 months ago
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time she has gotten the virus.
In a statement, the governor said she was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating. The governor said she was fully vaccinated and had received the latest COVID-19 booster.
She wasn’t taking part in Thanksgiving celebrations with family.
NEW MEXICO DEMOCRATIC GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM WINS SECOND TERM
"While testing positive just before the Thanksgiving holiday is disappointing, I know that I am protecting my loved ones by isolating and not joining them for holiday festivities," Lujan Grisham said.
NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
The governor, who tested positive on Wednesday afternoon, had returned on Tuesday from a United Nations climate change conference in Egypt.
Lujan Grisham first tested positive for the virus about three months ago.