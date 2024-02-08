Nikki Haley reads 'mean tweets' from online users, Trump in parody video: 'Everybody hates you'

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley dropped a parody video reading "mean tweets" posted online about her campaign, including messages from GOP opponent former President Donald Trump.

In a parody video, similar to that of the popular "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" late night segment, Haley attempts to quash online hate by reading it aloud.

From "everybody hates you" to "I'm genuinely terrified of Nikki Haley," a video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the former South Carolina Governor laughing off negative messages she receives online.

Haley then took the opportunity to read messages out loud from her Republican opponent, whom she has exchanged fire with online throughout her campaign.

HALEY SAYS ‘WE DIDN’T EVEN COUNT' NEVADA AFTER LOSING PRIMARY WITHOUT TRUMP ON BALLOT: CALLS CAUCUS ‘RIGGED’

"Nikki Birdbrain Haley is losing big in the polls against Crooked Joe," the post from Trump read, to which Haley responded "Where? I haven't seen it."

TRUMP CHALLENGES BIDEN TO A DEBATE ‘IMMEDIATELY’ AHEAD OF NOVEMBER

Another online message from Trump claimed Haley is "weak" on the border issue, to which she asked "why did you let 3 million illegals come into the country under your watch?"

Haley's campaign said that the Republican candidate is silencing out the haters because "Americans are tired of the endless chaos and division."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Politics isn’t personal for Nikki Haley like it is for Donald Trump. While Trump and his allies are obsessed with vengeance and name-calling, Nikki knows Americans are tired of the endless chaos and division," Olivia Perez-Cubas, Haley national spokesperson, wrote in a press release shared with Fox News Digital. "Nikki's not focused on petty grievances. She’s focused on making this country normal again – and she’s having fun along the way."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign.