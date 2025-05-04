Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

NIH closes experimentation labs accused of brutally killing thousands of beagles for 40+ years

Dog experimentation labs ran for more than 40 years, animal rights advocates say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
We got rid of all the beagle experiments on the NIH campus, says Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Video

We got rid of all the beagle experiments on the NIH campus, says Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya discusses efforts to restore Americans’ trust in public health, the risks of gender dysphoria treatments and more on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Jay Bhattacharya recently announced on Fox News the agency closed its last in-house beagle laboratory on the NIH campus.

The announcement comes just days after Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk posted on X that he would investigate funding beagle experiments.

A report from the White Coat Waste (WCW) project detailed the lab's history of allegedly pumping pneumonia-causing bacteria into more than 2,000 beagles’ lungs, bleeding them out, and forcing them into septic shock for deadly experiments.

Following the announcement, WCW president and founder Anthony Bellotti praised President Donald Trump for ending the highly scrutinized project.

REP. NANCY MACE SAYS FAUCI 'SENT PUPPIES TO SLAUGHTER' WITH 'BARBARIC AND GRUESOME' NIH-FUNDED EXPERIMENTS

Humane Society President Kitty Block

FILE- The Humane Society of the United States previously helped rehome rescued beagles at the request of the DOJ.  (Meredith Lee/ USHS)

"Taxpayers and pet owners shouldn’t be forced to pay for the NIH’s beagle abuse," Bellotti wrote in a statement. "We applaud the President for cutting this wasteful NIH spending and will keep fighting until we defund all dog labs at home and abroad. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!"

Beagles in cages

FILE - The Humane Society of the United States previously worked with the Department of Justice and animal welfare partners, including Homeward Trails, to find new homes for rescued beagles. (Sue Bell/Homeward Trails)

HHS AXES MORE THAN $300M IN GENDER, DEI-RELATED HEALTH GRANTS TO CALIFORNIA ALONE

Shortly after the Trump administration took office, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in April it would phase out an animal testing requirement for antibody therapies and other drugs in favor of testing on materials that mimic human organs.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin also announced his agency would reinstate a 2019 policy from the first Trump administration to phase out animal testing.

Beagle in shelter

FILE - Homeward Trails, a Virginia-based animal shelter, previously rescued beagles from Envigo breeding. (Sue Bell/Homeward Trails)

PETA PLEADS WITH NIH TO STOP FUNDING FOR ANIMAL STUDY, CALLS SLEEP EXPERIMENT 'CRUEL AND HORRIFIC'

During Trump's first term in 2019, the administration closed the government’s largest cat lab.

Bhattacharya said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reached out to him following the closure of the beagle testing facility, sending him flowers.

PETA, ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUPS PRAISE TRUMP ADMIN FOR PHASING OUR ‘CRUEL TESTS ON DOGS’ AND OTHER ANIMALS

"Normally, I think NIH directors tend to get physical threats, but they sent me flowers," Bhattacharya said on air. 

PETA in 2021 highlighted Anthony Fauci's alleged approval of funding for tests in Tunisia where beagle puppies were drugged, and their heads were locked in cages filled with hungry, infected sandflies.

Beagle protest in the UK

A pair of beagles stand next to an anti-animal experiments banner. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMIN CUTS ADDITIONAL $1M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR 'TRANSGENDER ANIMAL' EXPERIMENTS

After the reports came out, 23 bipartisan lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., sent a letter to Fauci addressing the heartbreaking experiments.

"Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them," Mace wrote in an October 2021 post on X. "This is disgusting. What say you @NIH."

Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president of laboratory investigations, told Fox News Digital on Sunday night the organization is "delighted" by the news of the NIH facility closure.

"We are letting the new NIH Director know how important this step is for modernizing science, and we're especially happy because these last experiments involved sepsis, which we have been working to end for several years. Sepsis experiments on animals are failures."

Guillermo noted PETA has a lawsuit pending, filed under the Biden administration, to try to prevent the government from funding any more sepsis experiments. 

Jay Bhattacharya

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya announced the closure of the facility, which experimented on beagles. (Getty Images)

The Indiana-based company that bred the beagles for research, Envigo, pleaded guilty in 2024 to neglecting thousands of dogs at its Cumberland, Virginia, breeding facility, and will be required to pay more than $35 million in fines, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"We are just thrilled to see that the [Envigo] beagles who were used [at the NIH location], will no longer be used," Guillermo said. "We first exposed [Envigo] in an undercover investigation that eventually led to the closure of the facility and the release of 4,000 beagles to good homes."

FDA PHASING OUT SOME ANIMAL TESTING IN ‘WIN-WIN’ FOR ETHICS AND PUBLIC HEALTH: COMMISSIONER

PETA is awaiting information about the condition of the dogs that will be released, and if they are in good enough shape to be placed in a home, Guillermo said they stand ready to help.

"Dr. Bhattacharya has made a wonderful start, and there is a lot more work to be done, because animals are being experimented on, including beagles and other dogs, across the country," she said. "So we're looking forward to what comes next."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The White House and the NIH did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics