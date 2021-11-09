Newsom’s wife posts new tweet, asked why she deleted earlier one

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES—Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, took to Twitter Monday night to promote an upcoming movie but commenters seemed to be more interested in the whereabouts of her husband, who has not made a public appearance in 12 days.

Siebel Newsom, an award-winning filmmaker, posted about a new project called "Fair Play," which will investigate domestic inequity. But responses to the post largely focused on her husband and what many see as a mystery surrounding his absence from the public eye.

"Where’s our Governor @GavinNewsom? Post video if he’s alive and okay," one commenter posted.

Others asked why she deleted a post from the night before that seemed to address the issue. The post was screengrabbed by Sophia Bollag, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee, and said "certain folks can't handle truth."

"When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life," the since-deleted tweet read.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Daniel Lopez, his press secretary, said the governor worked at the state Capitol last week and would begin making normal appearances again sometime this week, according to a statement provided to SFGATE. Lopez further explained that the governor's cancelation was not a result of the COVID-19 booster shot he received during his last public appearance.

"Last week Governor Newsom worked in the Capitol with staff on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery," Lopez said. "He will have public events this week related to the economy and vaccines."

The AP reported that it is a relatively slow time in Sacramento as the state Legislature is not in session and won’t meet again until January.

Recent storms mean no major wildfires are burning out of control, as has been the case in recent years. Newsom is reportedly dealing with unspecific family obligations.

