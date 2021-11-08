Newsom’s wife posts, deletes tweet as governor deals with ‘family obligations’: reporter

LOS ANGELES-- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, took to Twitter late Sunday to post then delete a message urging people to "stop hating" while her husband has been out of the public eye since canceling plans to attend last month's climate summit in Scotland, according to a screenshot.

Sophia Bollag, a politics reporter from the Sacramento Bee, first reported on the tweet. She posted that the governor’s office has refused to clarify the "family obligations" tying him up. The since-deleted tweet may touch on the issue.

"It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth," Siebel Newsom’s tweet read, according to a screenshot. "When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life."

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. His office also did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week, the Associated Press reported.

When the initial announcement was made Oct. 29, his office said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the United Nations climate summit. But he did not. His last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot.

The AP reported that it is a relatively slow time in Sacramento as the state Legislature is not in session and won’t meet again until January. Recent storms mean no major wildfires are burning out of control, as has been the case in recent years.

"I don’t know where Gavin Newsom is and won’t speculate," tweeted Kevin Kiley, a Republican assemblyman from the state. "But it’s pretty strange for the Governor to disappear for 11 days without explanation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report