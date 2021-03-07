Newsom recall campaign announces 1.95M signatures as deadline nears

The petition to recall California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has collected 1.95 million signatures just days ahead of the final deadline to qualify for a statewide ballot.

The announcement from Recall Gavin 2020 came on Sunday in Sacramento, across the street from the California State Capitol.

Orrin Heatlie, the founder of the California Patriot Coalition-Recall Gavin Newsom 2020, said the campaign is still aiming to get an additional number of signatures "in order to bridge that 2 million mark."

To qualify for a ballot, the campaign was required to collect 1.5 million signatures but wanted to collect upwards of 2 million to compensate for invalidated signatures.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor to Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 told Fox News that the campaign has confirmed a validation rate of 82%.

The deadline for organizers to submit signatures is on March 17. If the effort succeeds, a recall election would likely occur later this year

"One thing we want to let everybody know here, especially to the politicians across the street and the lobbyists that have destroyed California’s dream for decades and generations is that your game’s over," Economy said. "From now on, the people are in charge of California."

Fox News has made repeated attempts to reach out to Newsom’s office for comment on the recall campaign but has not received a reply.