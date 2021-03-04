California Gov. Newsom endorses double-masking, pledges not to follow Texas' example

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, again criticized other states including Texas that are loosening coronavirus restrictions and encouraged Californians to consider wearing two masks on Thursday.

"We are encouraging people, basically, to double down on mask-wearing, particularly in light of all that I would argue is bad information coming from at least four states in this country," Newsom said at a press conference. "We will not be walking down their path. We're mindful of your health and our future."

"I'll just note ... that the positivity rate in those states is substantially higher than even here in the state of California," Newsom continued.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Tuesday he planned to open the state next week "100%," roughly a year after the pandemic broke out throughout the U.S.

Abbott issued an executive order that rescinds many of the state’s previous orders, allowing all businesses in the state to fully reopen and revoking the statewide mask mandate as of next week.

"To be clear, COVID has not, like, suddenly disappeared," Abbott cautioned during a press conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday. "COVID still exists in Texas, the United States and across the globe, but it is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, from the reduced hospitalizations and from the safe practices Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."

Newsom on Tuesday called Abbott's decision to lift restrictions "reckless."

Meanwhile, the California Department of Public Health advised people to double mask in a blog post on Thursday.

"We also put out updates on mask wearing, encouraging people, particularly those who use cloth masks, to consider using an additional mask and double masking," Newsom said on Thursday.

