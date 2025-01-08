Trump says Newsom is to 'blame' for 'apocalyptic' wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump pinned blame for the "apocalyptic" wildfires tearing through Los Angeles County on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump posted on Truth Social late Wednesday morning.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

At least four wildfires are currently raging in Los Angeles County, tearing through the Pacific Palisades and Sylmar neighborhoods of Los Angeles, as well as near Pasadena. At least 30,000 residents have evacuated the area, as swanky mansions and homes are threatened by the devastation or have already been incinerated.

Newsom declared a state of emergency after the Palisades Fire grew large on Tuesday.

"This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk – and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes," Newsom said in a statement. "Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials."

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor's office on Wednesday morning for a response to Trump's Truth Social post but did not immediately receive a reply.

Trump, while on the campaign trail last year, vowed to send more water to California if re-elected, saying he would tap a "large faucet" in the northern parts of the U.S., that would deliver water to the state. The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, one of the Golden State’s top water supply systems, has been fiercely protected by environmentalists over its dwindling smelt and Chinook salmon populations.

"You have millions of gallons of water pouring down from the north with the snow caps and Canada, and all pouring down and they have essentially a very large faucet," Trump said in September.

"You turn the faucet and it takes one day to turn it, and it’s massive, it’s as big as the wall of that building right there behind you. You turn that, and all of that water aimlessly goes into the Pacific (Ocean), and if they turned it back, all of that water would come right down here and right into Los Angeles," he said.

During Trump's first administration, the former and upcoming president frequently put Newsom's leadership over wildfire prevention under the microscope, including threatening to withhold federal funds over the yearly fires.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!," Trump posted to X in 2018.

Newsom and other Democrats have historically pushed back that wildfires in the state are due to climate change and global warming.

"You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation," Newsom shot back at Trump in 2019, after the president slammed him for his wildfire leadership again that year.