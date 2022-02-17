Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom
Newsom blasted over tweet warning of 'vile' 'weapon of war' made to look 'cute' for kids

Newsom called on the NRA to condemn the gun

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Newsom, Garcetti caught maskless at 49ers-Rams game despite stadium rules Video

Newsom, Garcetti caught maskless at 49ers-Rams game despite stadium rules

‘Fox & Friends’ discusses Democratic leaders Gavin Newsom and Eric Garcetti being caught without their masks at the conference championship game.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was slammed on Twitter over a post warning Americans about a "vile" gun that was made to look "cute" with an inscription of a skull and crossbones with a pacifier.

"This is VILE," the California Democrat tweeted Wednesday night. "A skull & crossbones with a pacifier on weapon of war. Made to look ‘cute’ to appeal to kids. The manufacturer calls this a ‘JR-15.’ Every NRA-backed politician should condemn this."

MAJORITY OF CALIFORNIANS SAY NEWSOM DOING 'POOR' OR 'VERY POOR' JOB ON CRIME: POLL

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason.

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File))

Newsom was widely mocked for the tweet on Twitter by conservatives and gun rights advocates.

"This is amazing," American Greatness Senior Fellow Ned Ryun tweeted. "I want one."

"Where do I get one?" Former Trump official Richard Grenell tweeted. "This is cool. And constitutionally protected. You know what’s unconstitutional? Two years of Emergency Powers."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. On Wednesday, he signed a bill into law intended to combat organized retail theft. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. On Wednesday, he signed a bill into law intended to combat organized retail theft.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

"Calm down Cynthia JFC," radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

GAVIN NEWSOM'S CLAIM ABOUT WEARING MASK AT NFC CHAMPIONSHIP CONTRADICTED BY RAMS 'FAN CAM'

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a lottery ball at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif., while drawing numbers for California's new vaccine incentive program. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California's coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a lottery ball at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif., while drawing numbers for California's new vaccine incentive program. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California's coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Some Twitter users responded to the tweet pointing out that the gun pictured is not a "weapon of war" but rather a lightweight, shortened, .22 long rifle version of an AR-15 style rifle. It has a one-round magazine and is used for training purposes. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

