Santa Fe
Published

Newly elected Santa Fe magistrate arrested on DWI charge

New Mexico magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa is also accused of driving with an expired license

Associated Press
A newly elected Santa Fe County magistrate has been arrested on a DWI charge, according to authorities. 

Santa Fe police took Dev Atma Khalsa into custody early Sunday morning on suspicion of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired license. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 25 and found Khalsa standing outside his vehicle. Police said officers reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and noticeably slurred speech although he said he had nothing to drink. 

TEXAS STATE SENATOR ARRESTED FOR DRUNK DRIVING

Dev Atma Khalsa, a New Mexico magistrate who took office a few months ago, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Khalsa was transported to a hospital for evaluation but became uncooperative and refused to be medically assessed or submit to a blood test or chemical test, police told the New Mexican.

He was released from jail Sunday. It was unclear Monday if Khlasa has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Khalsa began his first term as a Santa Fe County Magistrate just a few months ago and previously worked as prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Police said Khalsa doesn’t appear to have any other DWI charges on his record.

