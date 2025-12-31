Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump targets Minnesota fraud allegations, says ‘we’re going to get to the bottom of it’

Trump criticized alleged Minnesota fraud during New Year’s Eve remarks at Mar-a-Lago.

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Trump blasts Minnesota ‘Somalia fraud,’ says $18B in taxpayer money was stolen Video

Trump blasts Minnesota ‘Somalia fraud,’ says $18B in taxpayer money was stolen

President Trump reacts off the cuff to alleged fraud in Minnesota, claiming $18 billion in taxpayer funds were stolen. His remarks come as the administration freezes child care funding and orders audits following years-long investigations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump railed against alleged social services fraud in Minnesota during remarks at his New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

"Can you imagine they stole $18 billion," Trump said. "That's just what we're learning about. That's peanuts. And California is worse, Illinois is worse and sadly New York is worse."

Trump continued, "We're going to get to the bottom of all those. It was a giant scam."

Trump added that he saw Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on television earlier Wednesday talking about the alleged fraud involving the Somali community.

VP DEBATE FOOTAGE OF WALZ TOUTING STATE SUPPORT FOR DAYCARES GOES VIRAL AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Dec. 31. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"He was talking about the Somalia population and not very nicely," Trump said.

Trump's comments came as Minnesota has been hit with widespread fraud allegations, with losses estimated at up to $1 billion, and federal prosecutors have indicted and charged dozens of people in connection with the alleged fraudulent activity.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a stark warning Wednesday that "people will be in handcuffs" as fallout expands from widespread fraud allegations under Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

MINNESOTA FRAUD COMMITTEE CHAIR CLAIMS WALZ 'TURNED A BLIND EYE' TO FRAUD WARNINGS FOR YEARS

Donald Trump arrives at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event, Friday, Dec.19, 2025, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"President Trump is not going to let Governor Walz off the hook," Leavitt said on "Fox & Friends."

Walz has come under scrutiny since the fraud issue came to light, and has publicly acknowledged the problem while pledging to address it, saying the situation "is on my watch" and that he is "accountable" for fixing it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz has come under scrutiny since the fraud issue came to light in Minnesota. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Leavitt added that the Trump administration has increased federal resources to Minnesota, with multiple agencies conducting investigations relating to the alleged fraud.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would freeze all child care payments to Minnesota, amid mounting scrutiny over accusations of fraud involving child daycare centers across Minnesota.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue