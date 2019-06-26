New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo bashes AOC over 'concentration camp' remarks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo bashed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday over her controversial "concentration camp" comments last week, saying they were "wholly inappropriate."

"The Holocaust, you’re talking about a tragedy of biblical proportion and one of the greatest scourges in history. Six million Jews died during the Holocaust; there is no comparison to the Holocaust, period,” Cuomo said Wednesday at his Manhattan office before leaving for Israel on a solidarity trip.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS RESPOND TO AOC'S 'CONCENTRATION CAMPS' COMMENTS IN NEW VIDEO

Cuomo added, "To draw an equivalency suggests one does not understand what happened in the Holocaust."

Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers last week that the U.S. government is "running concentration camps on our southern border."

"That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps," Ocasio-Cortez said during a live-stream that was viewed by Fox News.

She has stood by her remarks but has faced backlash from members of both parties.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to say if she agrees with Ocasio-Cortez's comparison.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum said in a statement that it "unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic governor did say the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is "horrendous" and a human rights violation.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Nick Givas contributed to this report.