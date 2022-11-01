New York GOP gov. candidate Lee Zeldin says arrest made in shooting outside his Long Island home

Authorities have arrested one of the suspects in last month’s shooting outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee governor of New York.

Zeldin held a press conference Tuesday afternoon announcing the arrest of 18-year-old Noah Green, who police say is one of the suspects involved in the shooting. Zeldin said the gun used in the shooting has also been recovered.

Green is charged with possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. He’s being held on $1.5 million bond and $7.5 million secured bond, Zeldin said.

He’s due back in court on Friday.

"It’s important to note that this is the gun that was used in the shooting, not necessarily the person who committed this shooting," Zeldin said. "The investigation is still ongoing."

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department worked together to investigate the shooting.

"Through that collaborative and diligent police work, we have now recovered one of the firearms used in that dangerous shooting," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement earlier Tuesday. "The investigation is continuing and we expect that we will have more developments in the future."

Shots rang out outside Zeldin's Long Island home on Oct. 9 while his two 16-year-old daughters were inside. At the time, Zeldin had just department the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park. He said his daughters locked themselves in a bathroom when they heard gunshots and called 911.

One of the bullets landed just 30 feed from his two daughters, Zeldin said. The two people injured in the shooting, according to Zeldin, were "laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch."

In a statement, the Suffolk County Police Department said that two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Zeldin's street.

Three teenagers were walking down Zeldin's street when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired multiple gunshots through the car's window at 2:19 p.m., injuring two 17-year-old males. The two males attempted to hide in the yard of what's presumed to be Zeldin's residence after being shot.

According to the police department, the third teenager fled the scene.

The two injured 17-year-old males were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Zeldin said that his daughters are "shaken, but ok."

Zeldin, a congressman and ally of former President Donald Trump, has tightened the race in recent weeks against his Democratic rival, New York Go. Kathy Hochul, after focusing for months on rising violent crime in New York.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.