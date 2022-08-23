New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman latest 'Squad' member to survive moderate primary challenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., has become the latest member of the far-left "Squad" to survive a primary challenge from a more moderate member of Democratic Party.

He faced off Tuesday against Westchester County legislator Vedat Gashi in a closely watched Democrat primary for New York's newly drawn 16th Congressional District that saw the latter's staunch support for Israel draw a high-profile endorsement from former Democrat Congressman Eliot Engel.

Engel was defeated by Bowman in the Democratic primary for New York's old 16th Congressional District in 2020.

Bowman is expected to easily win re-election to represent New York's 16th Congressional District, according to election analysts who rate the seat as "solid Democratic."

Bowman's fellow "Squad" member, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, narrowly defeated her moderate primary challenger earlier this month.