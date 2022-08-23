Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman latest 'Squad' member to survive moderate primary challenge

Challenger Vedat Gashi received support from Bowman's 2020 primary opponent, former Democrat Congressman Eliot Engel

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
New York primary promises to set tone for November's midterm elections Video

New York primary promises to set tone for November's midterm elections

National correspondent Bryan Llenas previews several key races to watch in New York's primary election on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., has become the latest member of the far-left "Squad" to survive a primary challenge from a more moderate member of Democratic Party.

He faced off Tuesday against Westchester County legislator Vedat Gashi in a closely watched Democrat primary for New York's newly drawn 16th Congressional District that saw the latter's staunch support for Israel draw a high-profile endorsement from former Democrat Congressman Eliot Engel.

Engel was defeated by Bowman in the Democratic primary for New York's old 16th Congressional District in 2020.

LIVE UPDATES: PRIMARY VOTERS TAKE TO THE POLLS IN FLORIDA AND NEW YORK

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at the National Action Network’s (NAN) three-day annual national convention on April 07, 2022 in New York City.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at the National Action Network’s (NAN) three-day annual national convention on April 07, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bowman is expected to easily win re-election to represent New York's 16th Congressional District, according to election analysts who rate the seat as "solid Democratic."

Bowman's fellow "Squad" member, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, narrowly defeated her moderate primary challenger earlier this month. 

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics