New York City expecting eight more migrant buses days after Mayor Eric Adams declares city is out of room

Officials in New York City say that eight buses of migrants are expected to arrive in the city between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aries Dela Cruz, a spokesperson for the New York City Emergency Management Department, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon that three migrant buses are expected to arrive on Tuesday, with an additional five buses on Wednesday.

Their arrivals come as New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that Randall’s Island will house some migrants in a new tent city.

"As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night," Adams said in a press release. "We will continue to work with the governor and elected officials across the state to address this crisis as New York City continues to do more than any other level of government."

Since spring, over 93,000 migrants have entered New York City, according to the mayor's office.

Adams said during a press conference last week that there's no longer room for migrants to stay in the city.

"Our next phase of this strategy, now that we have run out of room, we have to figure out how we're going to localize the inevitable that there's no more room indoors," Adams said. "Here's where we are right now. Yes, there were people sleeping in cooling vans. There were people along the sidewalk. We have to localize this madness. We have to figure out a way of how we don't have what's in other municipalities where you have tent cities all over the city."

Fox 5 reported that The Roosevelt Hotel, where some migrants have been staying, has reached full capacity.

Pictures and video last week showed migrants sleeping outside the hotel, wrapping around the building.