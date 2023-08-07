Former NY Dem governor warns NYC migrant crisis at 'tipping point': 'Sleep on the streets'

Former New York Gov. David Paterson said the migrant crisis in New York City was reaching its "tipping point" in a recent radio interview.

"I think it’s at a tipping point," Paterson, a Democrat, said during a radio interview with business mogul John Catsimatdis on Sunday.

"Look what happened at the hotels where the hotels were filled up," he said. "They were trying to get the excess migrants, mostly males, who couldn't get into the hotels, and they chose to sleep on the streets instead of going to another facility," the former governor said.

New York City lawmakers have pleaded for help as migrants have started sleeping on the sidewalks in Midtown Manhattan. Councilwoman Vickie Paladino warned the surge of illegal immigrants is impacting New Yorkers' quality of life and that the situation is "absolutely out of control."

Paterson also defended the importance of the real estate business in New York City, arguing that mistreating real estate developers may cause a return of the "proliferation of crime and the unaffordability of housing" in 1970s New York when the city was in a "really squalid condition."

He said that New York City Mayor Eric Adams' call for help with the migrant crisis in the Big Apple was commendable.

"Adams bravely has taken on the [Biden] administration and talked to them about the problems of sending all these migrants [to New York] but not sending any significant resources to help house them," Paterson noted.

New York City has over 50,000 migrants in its shelter system in what has become one of the most publicized migrant crises on the East Coast. Adams declared in August that the sanctuary city has "run out of room" for new migrants and even called for a "state of emergency" in the city to battle the crisis.

"Our next phase of this strategy, now that we have run out of room, we have to figure out how we're going to localize the inevitable that there's no more room indoors," Adams said.

"Here's where we are right now. Yes, there were people sleeping in cooling vans. There were people along the sidewalk. We have to localize this madness. We have to figure out a way of how we don't have what's in other municipalities where you have tent cities all over the city," Adams said.

New York lawmakers announced in June that the city would receive $104.6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding for its Shelter and Services Program.

