Midterm Elections
Published

New Poll: Dem John Fetterman leads Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race despite poor Biden approval

The Suffolk University poll also showed only 15% of Pennsylvania voters would rate the economy as 'good'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Dr. Oz: I want to stop reckless spending, secure the border Video

Dr. Oz: I want to stop reckless spending, secure the border

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz slams Democrats' policies for rise in crime.

A new poll released Wednesday showed Pennsylvania's Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman with a lead over Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in the race to be the state's next U.S. senator.

The poll, conducted June 10-13 by Suffolk University, also showed Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly disapproved President Biden's job performance, while only 15% rated the state of the U.S. economy as "good."

According to the poll, 46% of likely Pennsylvania voters said they would support Fetterman to represent the state in the Senate, while 37% said they would vote for Oz. Thirteen percent of respondents said they were undecided, while the rest said they would support other candidates.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 24, 2019.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

‘NO EVIDENCE’ INFLATION HAS PEAKED AS RECESSION FEARS LOOM, MARIA BARTIROMO WARNS

Fetterman, who spent his primary night in a hospital bed following a stroke, easily defeated his Democratic challengers, while Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, squeaked past Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

Biden's approval rating was sharply underwater in the key swing state that could decide which party controls the Senate following the midterms, and the White House after the 2024 election.

Only 39% of respondents said they approved of the job Biden was doing, while 54% said they disapproved. 

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW POLL: INFLATION ‘MOST URGENT ISSUE’ OVER GUN VIOLENCE, BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING TIES WITH LOWEST EVER

The economy was a sore spot for Pennsylvanians in the poll, who appeared to be feeling the effects of the various economic issues plaguing Americans, including rising prices, rising inflation, and record high gas prices.

In the poll, 45% of respondents said they would describe their economic positions as "poor," while just 15% would rate the economy as "good."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

