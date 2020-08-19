New Mexico governor says US faces 2 existential crises: Trump and climate change

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appeared in a virtual video Wednesday, the third night of Democratic National Convention, to address how climate change is a priority for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“We know time is running out to save our planet,” Grisham said. “We have the chance this November to end two existential crises, the Trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents.”

Grisham, who was considered a potential running mate to Biden, joined a group of prominent Democratic figures Wednesday night speaking at the convention leading up to Biden’s acceptance speech Thursday.

“We have the chance this November to attack the climate crisis, invest in green, 21st century jobs and embrace the clean energy revolution our country, our young people are crying out for and the leadership, the rest of the world is waiting,” Grisham said.

Climate donors have already supplied a reported $15 million from voters who specifically identify with Biden's climate change policies, according to a report by The New York Times this week.

Though $15 million only represents about five percent of his campaign donations, climate donors are expected to ramp up their donations during the convention and during the remainder of the presidential race – though some worry it won’t be enough to stand up to billion dollar industries like oil.

Democrats deplore Trump’s stance on climate change, largely because he has consistently denied its existence, referring to it as a “hoax” on several occasions.

But some democratic voters have voiced their frustration with Biden, who has not openly backed the Green New Deal, put forward by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Environmentalists were also reportedly frustrated after Biden’s campaign quietly dropped language regarding fossil fuel subsidies from their platform.

"Vice President Biden's commitment to ending fossil fuel subsidies remains as steadfast as it was when he outlined this position in the bold climate plan he laid out last year,” Stef Feldman, Biden's campaign policy director, said on Wednesday.

Biden will reportedly seek a worldwide ban on fossil fuel subsidies and an end of U.S. fossil fuel industry subsidies.

Biden announced a $2 trillion climate change policy initiative in July that would aim to revive the coronavirus-stricken economy by investing over a four-year period in infrastructure and renewable energy.

“These are the most critical investments we can make for the long-term health and vitality of both the American economy and the physical health and safety of the American people,” Biden said in a Delaware speech last month.

“When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is ‘hoax.’ When I think about climate change, the word I think of is ‘jobs,’” he added.

