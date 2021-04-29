Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey Gov. Murphy warns residents they must wear mask to vote in-person

Murphy said NJ will not require poll workers get COVID vaccine

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has warned residents that they risk being turned away from polling places if they don’t wear a face mask.

Murphy issued the advisory during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, saying: "If you refuse to wear a mask, we’re not letting you in."

"It’s that simple," Murphy said in response to a question on mask policy. "You’ve got to wear a mask if you’re going into a store, going into a restaurant. You’ve got to wear one going to the Motor Vehicles Commission, wherever you’re going."

SKIPPING SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE COULD 'PROLONG PANDEMIC,' RESEARCHERS WARN

"If you’re indoors, you’ve got to wear a mask," he added.

The governor tweeted a "reminder" around the same time as his briefing, reiterating that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance only relaxes outdoor mask use, but that "masking-up remains mandatory indoors."

CONNECTICUT ENDS ITS STATE RELIGIOUS VACCINE EXEMPTION

Murphy noted, however, that poll workers will not be required to be vaccinated: The state will only "strongly, strongly, strongly" encourage that they get the shot, he said.

Murphy's office did not return Fox New's request for comment. 

The state reportedly enforced the same stance at school board elections last week in six districts across the state, N.J. 1015 reported.

Polling stations reported no issues with the policy.

The policy was also in place last year during the presidential election, with few issues reported at the time.

