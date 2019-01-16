Councilmember beat husband over head with broomstick, cookbook -- with kids present, police say

A local politician in New Jersey has been charged with beating her husband over the head with a broomstick and a cookbook and biting him on one of his arms, according to police.

Highland Park Councilmember Susan Welkovits, 57, was charged Friday with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and simple assault after one of her husband's forearms showed "visible signs of abuse," police said. Children were present at the time of the incident, according to a police report.

NEW JERSEY MAYOR, COUNCILMAN FILMED BRAWLING OUTSIDE CASINO

Investigators later found text messages in which the husband told co-workers that his wife had abused him, NJ.com reported. Welkovits was reached by phone Monday but declined to comment, NJ.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Welkovits was reached by phone Monday, but declined to comment, according to NJ.com.

According to the borough's website, Welkovits served as a client relationship manager and project manager in the financial services industry and has served on the borough's council since 2012.

Highland Park is about 36 miles outside New York City.

Click here for more from NJ.com.