New House resolution asserts Trump's use of centuries-old law to crack down on Tren de Aragua is 'essential'

EXCLUSIVE: A House Resolution affirming the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to crack down on those suspected to be Tren de Aragua gang members will be introduced on Monday.

"Coloradoans already know the truth: Tren de Aragua (TdA) is a terrorist organization active in our communities right now," Rep. Jeff Crank, who’s introducing the resolution, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

"I fully support President Trump’s executive order to designate them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and to begin deporting these horrific terrorists. It is essential to our national security that known terrorists are quickly detained and deported out of our country by our law enforcement professionals," the Republican, who took office in January, continued.

Specifically, the resolution says that the House of Representatives agrees with using the Alien Enemies Act to transport those who are part of a designated foreign terrorist organization. In addition, it "endorses the complete elimination of these organizations from the United States to protect the nation’s territory, safety, and security." The resolution is co-sponsored by Reps. Lauren Boebert, Sheri Biggs, Tom Tiffany and Michael Guest.

Tren de Aragua, as well as some cartel groups, were recently listed as a foreign terrorist organization by President Donald Trump, and some of the alleged members from MS-13 were brought to the Center for Terrorism Confinement in El Salvador.

Since then, court cases have continued to make waves including U.S. District Court for D.C. Judge James Boasberg’s legal tension with the administration over using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, as Boasberg brought forth a temporary restraining order on using the law to deport the alleged members. The act was signed into law by former President John Adams as a measure during times of war.

Colorado has been on the frontline of gang activity by the Venezuelan organization, including issues at apartments in Aurora.

"Now, we are learning that the command and control for TdA in the entire United States of America is right here in Colorado," Derek Maltz told Denver 7 last month, which was verified by DEA Rocky Mountain Division to Fox News at the time.

Other legislation introduced by Colorado lawmakers has taken aim at policies in Colorado that opponents argue serve as a sanctuary for criminals. Rep. Gabe Evans introduced the "Unhandcuffing Police to Locate and Interdict Foreign Transgressors (UPLIFT) Act" in late February, which would give more power to local authorities to work with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

"State laws have a national impact because if federal law enforcement uses information from a criminal justice database, and Colorado provided that information, the state and local cops in Colorado who provided that information can get in trouble," Evans told Fox News Digital at the time. "And so the feds don't want to get their state and local partners in trouble."