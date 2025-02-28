Bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang put on notice as new bill curbs blue state sanctuary policies

Law enforcement in Colorado and other states could soon have an easier time coordinating with federal authorities on immigration issues, especially when it comes to busting gangs and drug traffickers.

Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., introduced the "Unhandcuffing Police to Locate and Interdict Foreign Transgressors (UPLIFT) Act" in Congress earlier this week to prompt public officials in Colorado and nationwide to communicate with feds about illegal immigrants who are believed to have committed other crimes, even though certain state laws limit their ability to do so.

"State laws have a national impact, because if federal law enforcement uses information from a criminal justice database, and Colorado provided that information, the state and local cops in Colorado who provided that information can get in trouble," Evans said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And so the feds don't want to get their state and local partners in trouble."

The Republican noted that his suburban Denver district has made national headlines related to the border and illegal immigration crisis, despite being hundreds of miles away from the border itself.

In January, the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested roughly 50 illegal immigrants, many of whom had ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration now classifies as a foreign terrorist organization, Fox News Digital reported.

"I mean, look at the Tren de Aragua nightclub takedown that happened in my district, by the way," he said.

"State and local law enforcement knew who those guys were. They just weren't allowed to do anything. And we had to wait until a new administration came into power to go send federal law enforcement out to get these guys," he said, adding that some of these challenges are "directly impacting community safety."

Evans also responded to any possible criticism that the bill would interfere with state's rights if passed.

"Under the Supremacy Clause and under the fact that this is expressly delegated to the federal government, this is not trampling on states' rights, and this is not overstepping the 10th Amendment," he argued.

As the congressman was sworn in this January, this is his first bill introduced in the chamber. The legislation is sponsored by fellow Colorado Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, Jeff Crank and Jeff Hurd.

"Proud to be an original co-sponsor of the UPLIFT Act. [CO-3] will be safer if Colorado cooperates with federal law enforcement—particularly when it comes to dangerous criminals here illegally," Hurd tweeted.

House Resolution 1680 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for next steps.