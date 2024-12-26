Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

New bill would mandate gyms to carry equipment for Americans with disabilities

The bill would build on the Americans with Disabilities Act

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Congressional Democrats are pushing for federal policies mandating that gyms and fitness centers in the U.S. be accessible for Americans with disabilities. 

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., introduced a bill "to promote the provision of exercise machines and equipment, and exercise and fitness classes and instruction, that are accessible to individuals with disabilities" earlier this week, the Congressional Record shows.

It appears to be a companion bill to the "Exercise and Fitness For All Act" introduced in the upper chamber by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., earlier this year.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier introduced the bill on Christmas Eve. (Getty Images)

The legislation would direct the U.S. Access Board, a federal agency regulating accessibility for people with disabilities, to create new rules for fitness facilities across the country.

It would mandate "that exercise or fitness instruction offered by the exercise or fitness service provider are accessible to individuals with disabilities," and that at least one employee trained in working with people with disabilities be on the clock during all operating hours.

If implemented, it would be a significant step forward for accessibility advocates in the U.S., and a significant change for potentially hundreds of U.S. businesses.

Woman with duffle bag at the gym

The bill would be a significant step forward for accessibility activists and a potentially major change for gym businesses across the country. (iStock)

Duckworth told Forbes in July of this year that part of her inspiration for the bill came from her own struggles to find adequate gym equipment. Duckworth, a retired lieutenant colonel, lost both of her legs when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the helicopter she was co-piloting in Iraq in 2004.

She and DeSaulnier were both part of a prior push in the 117th Congress to introduce the bill, alongside late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

"[F]ar too many Americans are still excluded from basic access to exercise equipment and fitness classes due to outdated equipment and services, inaccessible to individuals with disabilities," DeSaulnier said in a statement at the time. 

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a similar bill in the Senate earlier this year.

"It is unacceptable that these barriers still exist that make it more difficult for individuals with disabilities to get the exercise they need to live healthy lives."

His re-introduction of the bill on Tuesday appears to be largely symbolic, considering there are no more legislative days in the 118th Congress’ calendar.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSaulnier’s office for further comment.

