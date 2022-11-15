Nevada's Laxalt concedes to Cortez Masto days after midterm election Senate race is called

Republican U.S. Senate candidate for the state of Nevada Adam Laxalt has conceded to Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, saying an election challenge "would not alter the ultimate outcome."

Laxalt posted the concession statement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Cortez-Masto was projected to keep her seat by the Fox News Decision Desk on Nov. 12. Her win gave Democrats continued control of the Senate.

Cortez Masto is a former two-term state attorney general who made history in 2016 as the first Latina elected to the Senate, as she succeeded longtime Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, who served eight years as Senate Majority Leader.

Laxalt, who succeeded Cortez Masto as state attorney general, is an Iraq War veteran, grandson of the late Nevada governor and senator Paul Laxalt, and the 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee who narrowly lost to now-Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Nevada's count took several days because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Voters had until the end of day Monday to "cure" — or fix clerical problems with — their mail ballots, enabling those to be added into the final tally.

Nevada is a closely divided swing state and one of the most racially diverse in the nation. It is a working-class state whose residents have been especially hard hit by inflation and other economic turmoil.

Fox News' Adam Sabes, Paul Steinhauser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.