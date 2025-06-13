Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Nearly half of Americans back Israeli airstrikes on Iran, poll shows

Most Americans see Israeli security as vital to US interests according to poll released before Friday's strikes

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump says Iran was hit ‘ten times harder’ than they thought Video

Trump says Iran was hit ‘ten times harder’ than they thought

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest on Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: More Americans support rather than oppose Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a new national poll conducted before Israel's Friday attack on Iran.

But the survey, released by the Ronald Reagan Institute, indicates that most Democrats and Republicans don't see eye-to-eye on the issue.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS BACK ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES ON IRAN, POLL SHOWS

According to the poll, which was first shared with Fox News on Friday, 45% of those questioned said they would support Israel conducting targeted airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran fail.

Thirty-seven percent said they opposed Israeli airstrikes, with 18% unsure.

Smoke rises in Tehran, Iran following bombings executed by Israel.

Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran, Iran, on the early morning of June 13, 2025.  (Photo by SAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images))

TRUMP FACES CRITICAL DECISION AS MIDDLE EAST TEETERS ON BRINK OF WAR

But the poll indicates a partisan divide.

Six in 10 Republicans said they support the airstrikes, but that backing dropped to 35% among independents and 32% among Democrats.

Twenty-seven percent of Republicans opposed the Israeli airstrikes, with a third of independents and just over half of Democrats opposed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll of adult Americans was conducted, May 22-June 2, before Israel's unprecedented attack on Iran, named "Operation Rising Lion," which included strikes on both the Islamic State's nuclear program and military leaders.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics