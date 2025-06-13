Nearly half of Americans back Israeli airstrikes on Iran, poll shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: More Americans support rather than oppose Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a new national poll conducted before Israel's Friday attack on Iran.

But the survey, released by the Ronald Reagan Institute, indicates that most Democrats and Republicans don't see eye-to-eye on the issue.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS BACK ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES ON IRAN, POLL SHOWS

According to the poll, which was first shared with Fox News on Friday, 45% of those questioned said they would support Israel conducting targeted airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran fail.

Thirty-seven percent said they opposed Israeli airstrikes, with 18% unsure.

TRUMP FACES CRITICAL DECISION AS MIDDLE EAST TEETERS ON BRINK OF WAR

But the poll indicates a partisan divide.

Six in 10 Republicans said they support the airstrikes, but that backing dropped to 35% among independents and 32% among Democrats.

Twenty-seven percent of Republicans opposed the Israeli airstrikes, with a third of independents and just over half of Democrats opposed.

The poll of adult Americans was conducted, May 22-June 2, before Israel's unprecedented attack on Iran, named "Operation Rising Lion," which included strikes on both the Islamic State's nuclear program and military leaders.