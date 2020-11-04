Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

NC election board says 117,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding, will not 'prognosticate' a winner

Presidential contest and balance of power in Senate may depend on North Carolina voters

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
The North Carolina State Board of Elections will not "prognosticate" on general election race results as roughly 117,000 mail-in ballots are still outstanding, elections board Chair Damon Circosta said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We anticipate that some of the questions that will come for us today will ask to prognosticate who will the eventual winners be," Circosta said. "That is not our job."

Nearly 75% of registered voters "made their voices heard" in North Carolina, Circosta said.

The presidential contest and balance of power in the Senate may depend on North Carolina voters, but results may not arrive until mid-November, when county-level canvass meetings are held.

Voters are assisted at a polling location at the South Regional Library in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

"Under very few exceptions would North Carolina's numbers move before the 12th or the 13th [of November]," Elections board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said. 

The board is still "collecting information" on provisional ballots, which are different than mail-in ballots, Brinson Bell said. 

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed North Carolina to extend its deadline for election officials to receive ballots.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, left, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. greet each other after a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

Additional ballots could affect the nationally important races in the state.

President Trump holds a slight lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state, and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis leads Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by approximately 96,000 votes.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

