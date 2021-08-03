National Organization for Women demands Cuomo resignation following sexual harassment probe

The National Organization for Women Tuesday renewed its call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office after an independent investigation concluded he sexually harassed multiple women over a period of several years.

The prominent group said the findings included in the report, overseen by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, "revealed a shocking pattern of sexual harassment" by Cuomo. The report found Cuomo presided over a toxic workplace culture and included accounts from 11 women detailing instances of harassment or misconduct.

"According to the report, Cuomo sexually abused and harassed the women who worked for him and created a toxic workplace culture that enabled harassment and was rife with fear and intimidation," NOW said in a statement. "The findings are clear – Andrew Cuomo is unfit to lead."

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

"NOW salutes the brave women who told their truth to investigators. There must be consequences," the group added. "NOW supports ongoing civil action against Andrew Cuomo, or any criminal referrals that may emerge from this report. Andrew Cuomo has forfeited any right to call himself a leader—he needs to leave, now."

The organization is one of several prominent voices, including those of President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have called for Cuomo’s resignation over the report. NOW first called for Cuomo to resign last March amid mounting allegations of harassment.

Employment lawyer Anne Clark, one of two attorneys who lead the investigation overseen by James’ office, said investigators "found all 11 women to be credible" and found evidence to corroborate their claims. James noted the report detailed wrongdoing that was civil in nature, though other entities could bring criminal charges against the governor if warranted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has denied wrongdoing in response to the report, stating in a video address that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."