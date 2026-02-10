National Governors Association reportedly cancels meeting with Trump after White House snubs Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An association representing governors from across the country will not be holding a formal meeting with President Donald Trump after the White House reportedly snubbed Democrats, only inviting Republican governors to attend.

"The bipartisan White House governors meeting is an important tradition, and we are disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year. To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration," Bandon Tatum, CEO of the National Governors Association, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity, and constructive engagement," he added.

"NGA will remain focused on serving all governors as they deliver solutions and model leadership for the American people. Traditionally, the White House has played a role in fostering these moments during NGA's annual meeting. This year, they will not," Tatum added.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who is the chairman of the NGA, said in a Monday letter to fellow governors that the association was "no longer serving as the facilitator" for an event scheduled for Feb 20, according to The Associated Press, which obtained Stitt's letter. Stitt said the NGA was meant to represent all governors — those of the 50 states as well as the governors of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In response to the reported snub, Democratic governors from across the country said they would not be attending White House events. The statement was issued by Democratic Governors Association (DGA) Chair Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, DGA Vice Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Pennsylvanie Gov. Josh Shapiro, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Democratic governors have a long record of working across the aisle to deliver results, and we remain committed to this effort. But it’s disappointing this administration doesn’t seem to share the same goal. At every turn, President Trump is creating chaos and division, and it is the American people who are hurting as a result," the statement read. "If the reports are true that not all governors are invited to these events, which have historically been productive and bipartisan opportunities for collaboration, we will not be attending the White House dinner this year. Democratic governors remain united and will never stop fighting to protect and make life better for people in our states."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The NGA was scheduled to meet in Washington from Feb. 19-21, according to the AP.

During last year's meeting, Trump and Maine’s then-Gov. Janet Mills traded barbs, showing signs of tensions between the White House and Democrats, the AP noted. At the time, Trump singled out Mills over his administration's push to bar transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. Mills retorted, "We'll see you in court." Trump then predicted that opposing the order would end Mills' political career. She is now runing for U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.