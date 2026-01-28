Trump White House readies school choice tax credit as some Dem states push back. Here's where it stands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The White House unveiled a new website page and map of the U.S. showing which states have not opted into a federal school choice tax credit set to begin in 2027 — singling out a handful of Democrat governors labeled "failures" for resisting the new program.

"President Trump is lowering the cost of education for American families, but children in your state will not benefit unless your governor takes action," the new website states. "Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut Act, parents choosing the private, charter, or public school that best meets the needs of their child will soon have financial help."

The Trump administration is pushing states to "opt in" to a new federal K-12 scholarship tax credit created under the "big, beautiful bill," warning families could miss out if their governors don’t take action. The Department of Education celebrated Monday that 23 states have so far opted-in to a program the department called the "largest national expansion of education freedom in history and provides families with more affordable education options."

Under the Education Freedom Tax Credit, taxpayers can get up to $1,700 back as a federal tax credit by donating that money to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs) instead of sending it to Washington in income taxes. Those SGOs then turn the donations into K-12 scholarships and other education help families can use for a broad range of costs tied to public, private or charter schools.

"Beginning January 1, 2027, Americans can reduce their tax burden by contributing to an approved Scholarship Granting Organization," the new website explains. "While anyone in America can take advantage of this tax credit next year, families cannot receive a scholarship if their governor blocks their state’s participation. Your voice is critical to ensure governors know about their responsibility to ensure that every family has affordable access to the best education for their child’s individual needs."

Among the governors highlighted on the page as resisting include: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

"Urge Your Governor to Opt-In to Your Child’s Future," the new website continues, before listing a handful of Democrat state leaders branded with the label "failure."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became the first Democrat to opt into the program in December 2025, telling local media he "would be crazy not to" while citing, that "it’ll empower more parents to be able to afford that after-school program or the summer program that they want for their kid."

Democrats have often resisted school-choice expansions, arguing they can siphon money from public schools and weaken accountability — concerns amplified by teachers unions and some education advocates.

The new website page also includes a map of the U.S. showing which 23 states have opted-in and which 27 have not. It was released amid National School Choice Week, which runs from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31.

The Education Department said, as part of its celebrations for the week, that it’s making an aggressive school-choice push in Trump’s second term — including touting a record $500 million charter school investment, backing the Education Freedom Tax Credit, and nudging states to use federal funds and waivers to expand parent options and turn around low-performing schools.

Trump has framed school choice and parental rights as a central priority of his second-term education agenda, which has worked to decentralize the federal government's control of public education and shift power back to the states and parents.

"I want every parent in America to be empowered to send their child to public, private, charter, or faith-based school of their choice," Trump said in 2025. "The time for universal school choice has come. As we return education to the states, I will use every power I have to give parents this right."