©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will work remotely until he is out of quarantine

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation until at least June 2nd, his office announced Saturday. The Governor will be working remotely until he is out of quarantine.

In a statement, the California Governor's Press Office announced that the Governor is experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including two booster shots as recent as May 18.

On Saturday evening, Newsom's Press Office announced that the Governor has received a prescription for Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and will begin his five-day treatment immediately. 

According to the Governor's Press Office, Newsom will be following California's SMARTER Plan which includes testing negative before leaving quarantine. According to Newsom's Press Office, California's SMARTER plan implemented by Newsom, hopes to combat the virus by, "testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 