Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for her seat in Congress again in 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will seek a 20th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, announcing Friday she is running for re-election in 2024.

Pelosi, 83, declared her candidacy for California's 11th Congressional District representing San Francisco in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL," Pelosi said. "That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote."

Pelosi stepped down from serving as leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year, passing the torch to current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. She now serves among the rank-and-file, though Democratic lawmakers have dubbed her as "Speaker Emerita" out respect for her more than 35-year tenure in the House.

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker's gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Her announcement puts to rest any suggestion of retirement, though it comes amid concerns over the advanced age of numerous elected officials, including octogenarian Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and President Biden, who is 79.

McConnell, 81, renewed concerns about his age and fitness for office after he froze in front of news cameras for the second time this year last month.

McConnell’s physician medically cleared him to continue with business as usual and did not find any evidence of a stroke or a seizure after several tests, per an announcement Tuesday.

Even so, the episode prompted critics like Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to deride the Senate as a "privileged nursing home." At least one House member, Rep. John James, R-Mich., introduced a resolution to amend the Constitution to impose an age limit on holding federal office. James' proposal is to bar anyone who would be 75 or older from running for president, vice-president or either house of Congress.

Biden has not escaped scrutiny over his age either. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found two-thirds of Democrats think he is too old to run for president again. But Pelosi has come to the president's defense, calling age "relative."

"I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge he brings to the job. Actually, the leader on the other side is not much younger. I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean. He’s not that much younger. So I don’t think — age is a relative thing. It is — and I think this president, our country is very well served by his leadership, again, his experience, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot," she said.

She added that Biden is "a kid to me."

