Nancy Mace reveals what she wants to hear in Trump’s RNC speech

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is urging former President Trump to emphasize unity in his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday night.

Mace, a Trump ally and unofficial surrogate for his campaign, suggested she wanted to see a plan from Trump to not only appeal to all factions of the GOP but voters outside of it as well – especially groups that traditionally do not vote Republican.

"I want to hear him unifying the party, unifying the nation, especially in the wake of the attempted assassination on Saturday," Mace told Fox News Digital in an interview after her own RNC speech.

Trump is taking the RNC stage on Thursday to formally accept the GOP nomination for president for 2024.

He’s expected to have modified his speech after the failed attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last weekend. A 20-year-old gunman opened fire from a rooftop outside the rally perimeter, killing one attendee and injuring two others.

The primetime address will be his first speech since the assassination attempt.

Mace suggested the address should not focus on partisan divides but rather on appealing to a broader group of voters.

"It's important that we all come together. But this isn't a fight for the left or the right. Each side has their own," she said. "This is, how do we attract independent voters? How do we attract women? How do we attract [people] to the left of center, centrists and moderates, and know that they have a home within our party?"

"And that can unify a party, that can unify the country. And when he gets elected, it'll be a landslide."

Mace herself has been known to buck the traditional party line on occasion, forcefully calling on Republicans to take a clearer stance on women’s issues like abortion exceptions and sexual assault accountability.

During her Wednesday night RNC speech, Mace pointed out that she was both a single mom and a rape survivor.

"To women tonight who can relate, please know – you have a friend and a sister in me," Mace said. "And I will fight like hell for you."