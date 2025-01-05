Musk renews harsh rebuke of Dems who rejected deporting sex offenders: Vote out ‘every one’

Tech billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk renewed criticism of the more than 150 House Democrats who voted against deporting illegal immigrants convicted of sex offenses, demanding each of the lawmakers be voted out of office.

"There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America," Musk posted to his X account on Saturday referencing a September House vote.

"They all need to be voted out of office. Every one of them."

The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act passed the House in September, after all 215 present Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and were joined by 51 Democratic colleagues. A total of 158 Democrats, however, voted against the bill.

The Democrats who voted against the bill came under scrutiny in September, and are facing renewed criticism on social media this month as commenters resurrect the vote ahead of President-elect Trump taking office this month.

"The bill targeted rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S. Opponents claimed it ‘demonized immigrants,’ but how does protecting convicted predators help anyone – especially their victims?" X show host Mario Nawfal posted to his account Saturday, sparking Musk to weigh in.

"Deporting violent offenders isn’t ‘fearmongering’ – it’s basic public safety. Why would anyone vote to keep criminals who prey on women and children?" Nawfal added.

The legislation would deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes, and would ​​also deem illegal immigrants who admit to domestic violence or sex-related charges – or are convicted of them – to be inadmissible in the U.S., Fox Digital previously reported. The legislation is currently with the Senate, and was referred to the Judiciary Committee.

Notable Democrats who voted against the legislation included Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., former California Rep. Adam Schiff, who now serves in the Senate, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Musk’s call for the Democrats to be voted out of Congress over the vote comes after he vowed in December to fund moderate Democratic politicians in deep blue districts, "so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them."

Musk is also slated to serve alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to lead an upcoming presidential advisory committee, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will work to cut excessive government spending and slash the size of the government under Trump’s second administration.

According to the office of the House clerk, the 158 Democrats who voted against the legislation are:

The Democrats who voted against the legislation came under fierce scrutiny in September from conservatives.

"If you vote against it, you're sexist against women," South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, who introduced the legislation, said in September to Fox Digital.

"I mean, truly, because we're talking about illegals who are here who are committing domestic violence, rape and murder on women and children – they’ve gotta go. They shouldn't be allowed into our country."

"158 Democrats just voted AGAINST deporting migrants for s*x offenses. This is a slap in the face to every victim and their family members. Democrats hate you and your children," popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok posted at the time.

Democrats who voted against the bill characterized it as xenophobic and an example of "fearmongering" against immigrants.

"Here we are again, debating another partisan bill that fear mongers about immigrants, instead of working together to fix the immigration system," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said during debate on the bill.

"I probably shouldn't be too surprised. Scapegoating immigrants and attempting to weaponize the crime of domestic violence is appearing to be a time-honored tradition for Republicans."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.